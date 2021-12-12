Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed watch F1 race in Abu Dhabi

The leaders witness Max Verstappan winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula 1 title

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 8:41 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 8:59 PM

The Dubai Ruler joined the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Capital's Yas Marina Circuit to watch the F1 Grand Prix final round on Sunday. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, was also present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed Max Verstappen winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula 1 title.

“Today I enjoyed the atmosphere of competition and enthusiasm for the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi.. An amazing race.. Beautiful organisation.. A strong return to major international events by the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.