UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

The day marks a renewed commitment to the values of the union, along with a sense of 'belonging, and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership'

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 12:34 PM

Updated: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 1:03 PM

As UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has called on citizens, residents, and institutions in the country to raise the UAE flag at exactly 11am.

The day marks a renewed commitment to the values of the union, along with a sense of "belonging, and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership," said the leader, who also serves as UAE's Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai.

Earlier, Dubai announced the 'National Month' – an emirate-wide celebration of UAE's national occasions, from Flag Day until Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2025. This was announced for the second year in a row.

With national pride at an all-time high, flags will adorn UAE shops, homes, and streets. When displaying the flag, it is important to respect the national symbol.

Residents must inspect the flag before being raised each time to ensure it is not damaged, faded, or torn. When hanging the flag in the middle of a street, it should hang vertically; with the red part up and the other three colours down.