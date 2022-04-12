Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed receives dignitaries, foreign investors at Museum of Future

Sheikh Hamdan shares photos on social media

DMO

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 9:42 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 9:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received a number dignitaries, foreign investors and well wishers who came to greet him on the occasion of Ramadan, at the Museum of the Future, Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and other officials.

Later on, Sheikh Hamdan shared a series of photos from the event on Twitter.