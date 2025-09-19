  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed reminds world of need for peace, tolerance as UN marks 80 years

As the global community engages in a fight against societal evils, UAE continues to combat terrorism, hate speech and extremism, while delivering aid to those in dire need, the Dubai Ruler said

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 2:43 PM

As the United Nations marks 80 years since its founding, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, noted the complex global challenges that the world is currently facing.

At this historic moment, the leader stressed that "now more than ever, there is a need to revive the principles enshrined in the UN charter to ensure the continuity of its essential role in upholding peace and security."

Since its founding, UAE's foreign policy has been rooted in tolerance and coexistence as guiding values to achieve sustainable development in all fields, the Vice-President added.

As the global community engages in a fight against societal evils, UAE continues to combat terrorism, hate speech and extremism, while delivering aid to those in dire need, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Today, it carries the responsibility to renew its pledge to humanity, as its continued vitality and effectiveness remain the hope of mankind for the next eighty years," he added.

The UAE joined the United Nations in 1971 shortly after its formation. It served as a member of the UN Security Council during the 1986 to 1987 term and again in 2022 to 2023, following its election in June 2021.