Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to Indians after Odisha train crash

Other UAE leaders have also expressed their sorrow on the tragic incident

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 8:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has extended his "deepest condolences to the people of India".

The leader took to Twitter today and said, "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic train collision."

"Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones and to the injured. The UAE stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also sent a message of condolence to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the victims of the train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore, Odisha, and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

ALSO READ: