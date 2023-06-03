Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to Indians after Odisha train crash

The Dubai Ruler gave a shout out to Bu Shehab for his commitment to expediting procedures and ensuring a seamless customer experience
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has extended his "deepest condolences to the people of India".
The leader took to Twitter today and said, "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of India in the wake of the tragic train collision."
"Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones and to the injured. The UAE stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also sent a message of condolence to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the victims of the train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore, Odisha, and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Ruler gave a shout out to Bu Shehab for his commitment to expediting procedures and ensuring a seamless customer experience
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, chief of UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, elected as the new President of WMO for a four-year term
They pooled in money to purchase Dh50 ‘Lucky 7’ scratch card at Abu Dhabi airport
If an employee is made to work more than 8 hours a day, additional period will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to compensation
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends the reception along with heads of states, government leaders, and dignitaries
Food delivery companies are introducing wellness and safety initiatives to support riders in the summer months
Event aims to reinforce Hudayriyat Island’s reputation as a leading sports destination
Customers with bundle packages will receive an 'automatic and ongoing' monthly discount on their bill for the period starting from June 1