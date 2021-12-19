Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on the death of Majid Al Futtaim

Fast advanced EDE scanners create zero to minimal traffic build-up at key highways
UAE10 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of the late Majid Al Futtaim on Sunday.
During his visit to the family home of the deceased, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Highness extended his heartfelt condolences to the late Majid Al Futtaim’s son Tariq Al Futtaim and the entire Al Futtaim family.
The Al Futtaim family expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his condolences.
