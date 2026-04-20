Sheikh Mohammed pens note to UAE students on first day back to school after Iran war

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

“We are a nation that does not pause in the face of challenges. We never stop learning or teaching.” With this message, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed students in the UAE back to school on April 20.

After more than a month of remote learning, and following the implementation of stringent safety protocols, inspections by education authorities, and official approvals, schools across the country have reopened their doors, welcoming students back with warmth and optimism.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

All educational institutions in the UAE, including universities, had switched to remote learning from March 2, after Iran began attacking Gulf nations on February 28 in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared an emotional message with students as they returned to their first face-to-face classes amid easing regional tensions.

He emphasised the UAE’s education system had demonstrated an “exceptional capacity for full continuity” despite the challenges, highlighting how schools with digital infrastructure in place were able to sustain learning seamlessly without missing a beat.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is a nation that does not stop in the face of challenges and continues to learn and teach without pause. The Dubai Ruler shares a powerful message of motivation, strength, and reassurance with the people and residents of the UAE. He emphasises the nation's resilience and unity.

We are a nation whose journey does not stop and whose development does not falter .. We are a nation that bets on you and builds its future with you, alongside you, and for your sake. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

On Monday morning, students, many in visibly cheerful moods, stepped out of cars and buses carrying school bags, greeting friends and staff as campuses slowly came back to life.

While many students are expected to return, some families who travelled abroad at the onset of the crisis remain overseas or are delaying their return until they feel fully reassured. Against this backdrop, schools are continuing to offer remote and hybrid learning options to ensure continuity.

According to school leaders, around 85 per cent of students in Dubai have resumed in-person learning as part of a phased reopening. Some schools have introduced staggered timings to better manage student flow, while others have maintained regular schedules but redesigned entry, exit, and classroom movement systems.