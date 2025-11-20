  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Mohammed announces programme to attract 1,000 international companies

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed announced the establishment of the National Investment Fund with an initial capital of Dh36.7 billion

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 12:03 PM

An economic programme to attracting the1,000 most successful global companies in the field of international trade to the UAE was launched on Thursday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed announced the establishment of the National Investment Fund with an initial capital of Dh36.7 billion, subject to increase and review.

The fund will target encouraging incoming foreign direct investments to the country through incentive financial packages and to achieve UAE targets by raising them from Dh115 billion annually to Dh240 billion annually in 2031.

Sheikh Mohammed also unveiled that a digital platform will be launched to connect thousands of UAE export companies with overseas markets. "It also provides greater opportunities for their products and new markets for their exports, further enhancing the country’s position as a key hub on global trade routes," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet on X.

The UAE’s foreign trade surged to Dh5.23 trillion in 2024, marking a remarkable 49 per cent increase from Dh3.5 trillion (USD 949 billion) in 2021.

Service exports played a significant role in the UAE’s trade performance last year, totalling Dh650 billion, with digital services alone accounting for Dh191 billion — or 30 per cent of all service exports.