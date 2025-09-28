Sheikh Mohammed swears in 23 new judges, judicial inspectors in Dubai

Twenty three new judges and judicial inspectors have been sworn in in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the ceremony, which was held at Union House in Dubai. He wished the new judges and judicial officials well in their roles, and urged them to perform their duties with diligence, impartiality, and transparency.

He emphasised that the law is a shield unto society, and the judiciary itself is the ultimate protector of social trust and stability, without which nations cannot progress.

Sheikh Mohammed added that judges act from the strength of their conviction and duty to uphold justice and protect people’s rights — their clear conscience, integrity and impartiality being integral to the progress and harmony of any society. He called upon the new judges to embody these values and help further advance Dubai’s judicial system.

The newly appointed judges and judicial inspectors assigned to the Rental Disputes Centre, Dubai Courts, and the Judicial Inspection Authority expressed their gratitude for the immense trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.