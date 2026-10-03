Sheikh Mohammed's new book now available in Dubai; English edition due this month

Rows of Arabic copies of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s new book, The Letters, have arrived at bookstores across Dubai, drawing interest from readers — including those waiting for an English edition.

At Kinokuniya in Dubai Mall, the Arabic edition is priced at Dh89. A sales associate said customers have been coming into the store specifically to ask about the book since it arrived.

“We have received a good response to the book so far,” the sales associate said. “People are asking whether it is available and many are interested in reading it. At the moment, we only have the Arabic edition, while the English edition is expected later this month.”

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Borders at Dubai Festival City received its copies two days ago, also priced at Dh89. A salesperson there said the book has attracted interest from customers who had followed the first part of the series, Lessons from Life.

“The book has only been with us for a short time, but there has been good demand,” said the salesperson. “Some readers are buying the Arabic edition, while others are asking about the English version and when it will be available.”

Sara, who had come to Borders looking for the English edition, said she found out that it had not yet reached the store. “I came specifically to look for the English copy,” she said. “I will come back once it is released.”

For Mark, a British resident, the wait is linked to his experience with the first part of Sheikh Mohammed’s series. He said he had read the English version of Part 1 and was looking forward to continuing with the new book.

“I found the first book easy to read, but it also made me think,” Mark said. “Its lessons on responsibility, hard work and leadership can apply to anyone. That is why I wanted to get the second book as well, but I will wait for the English edition.”

The Letters is the second part of Lessons from Life. It brings together 26 letters addressed to Sheikh Mohammed’s children, family, team, fellow citizens and readers around the world. The book moves between personal memories and reflections on leadership, justice, ambition and public service.

The Arabic edition has been available in major UAE bookstores since October 1. The English edition will be released on October 15.