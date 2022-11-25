Sheikh Mohammed mourns death of Dr. Joseph Muscat Baron

Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute to one of the pioneers of the emirate's healthcare sector

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 9:36 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 9:53 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Saturday to mourn the loss of one of the pioneers of Dubai's medical sector, Dr. Joseph Muscat Baron.

The UAE Vice-President paid rich tributes to the late physician and hailed him for his services that touched the lives of several people in the emirate.

“Today Dubai mourns Dr. Joseph Baron, an inspiring physician. He would always be remembered for his knowledge, compassion and dedication. He was indeed one of the many caring hearts in Dubai,” the Dubai Ruler wrote in his post.

Dr. Baron was a pioneer in Dubai's medical sector, having headed the General Medicine Department at Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital. He established the department from scratch. It now includes specialities like cardiology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology.

He was a British national who studied in Saint Luke University, Malta. In 1960 he migrated to the UK where he studied and worked in the health services for 17 years, before coming to the UAE in 1977. He was also at the forefront of the establishment of the Dubai Women's Medical College in 1988.