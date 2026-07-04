UAE leaders hail Morocco after 3-0 win over Canada to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Ajman’s Crown Prince called the victory an inspiring success story for the Atlas Lions and praised their heroic performance and strong fighting spirit that made the difference

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 11:15 PM
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco on their qualification to the World Cup quarter finals, praising the team’s strong performance and fighting spirit.

He extended his congratulations to the Atlas Lions for their victory, saying their achievement reflects determination, pride, and excellence on the field.

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He also congratulated the Moroccan people and King Mohammed VI, wishing the team continued success in their upcoming matches.

Morocco ended co-hosts Canada's World Cup dreams at the last-16 stage on Saturday as the 2022 semi-finalists ran out 3-0 victors in Houston.

A second-half Azzedine Ounahi double followed by Soufiane Rahimi's late third sealed Morocco's quarter-final berth next week against either France or Paraguay.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also congratulated them, saying their performance embodied the determination of the Moroccan national team.

The Crown Prince of Ajman has also extended warm congratulations to Morocco, describing the win as a new and inspiring success story written by the Atlas Lions, praising their heroic performance and strong fighting spirit that made all the difference.

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