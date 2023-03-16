Sheikh Mohammed meets with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

The two sides discus new opportunities to work together

By Wam Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 8:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

The meeting, held at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and partnerships between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues and new opportunities to work together to advance peace and cooperation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; and Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department.

