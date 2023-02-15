Sheikh Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles

Wed 15 Feb 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan on the sidelines of the closing day of the World Government Summit 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the meeting by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, tourism and government development.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the topics being discussed at the 10th edition of the World Government Summit, and the key role of the event in providing a platform for decision makers from around the world to discuss new ideas and insights that can shape a better future for humankind.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation.

