Sheikh Mohammed meets with King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi

They discussed regional and international developments of common interest, and means of further developing bilateral collaboration

by Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed King Hamad to the UAE and underscored the robust fraternal bonds between the two nations, as well as their shared commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The meeting also discussed regional and international developments of common interest, and means of further developing bilateral collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs.

