Sheikh Mohammed meets Ajman Ruler

The leaders discussed various national issues and the UAE’s remarkable development journey

Sheikh Mohammed meets Sheikh Humaid at Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 8:53 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, on Sunday.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting held at Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman, the leaders discussed various national issues and the UAE’s remarkable development journey, which continues at a rapid pace under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also discussed a range of topics related to enhancing the people’s quality of life and empowering Emirati citizens to contribute to the nation’s development. They also discussed various initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of ‘We The UAE 2031’, a new plan that outlines the country’s development path over the next 10 years.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of Sheikhs and members of the UAE Cabinet.

