'My home, homeland, peace': Sheikh Mohammed writes heartfelt letter to Sheikha Hind

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, with a message in his book, Letters, the second part of Life Taught Me.

The book includes 26 letters that Sheikh Mohammed addresses to his children, his family, his work team, the people of his country and the world, summarizing the essence of six decades of public work, to form a knowledge and intellectual reference for current and future generations.

The Dubai Ruler shared the letter addressed to Sheikha Hind in a post on X on Thursday, where he described her as his "home, homeland and peace of mind" over their 47 years together.

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Describing her as his life partner, source of support and the foundation of their family, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, "My greatest achievement... my most beautiful memories... my sweetest moments... Hind."

He also described her as his "support, refuge, and homeland", thanking God for keeping her by his side all these years.

"The closest person to my soul, the dearest person to my heart, and the most beautiful gift from my Lord... Hind. May God protect you, light of my eyes and soul of my soul. May God protect you, mother of Hamdan, Maktoum, and the sheikhs," he wrote.

'You were my home'

Reflecting on their 47 years together, Sheikh Mohammed praised Sheikha Hind for her patience, sacrifices and devotion to her family.

"For a whole lifetime, Hind, you were my home, my homeland, and my peace of mind," he wrote, describing her as a "great mother", a "loving wife" and the "quiet strength" with which he faced the world.

He said Sheikha Hind was also the children's first school, teacher and role model. He linked the qualities seen in their children today to the values she instilled in them, saying their humility reflected her words, their compassion reflected her heart, and their sincerity and loyalty to their homeland reflected her love.

Legacy built on values

Sheikh Mohammed said the family's true legacy was not simply what they had built, but the values they had passed on to their children.

“Our true legacy, Hind, is not what we have built, but what we have instilled in the hearts of our children in terms of love, what we have planted in them in terms of morals, and what we have left in their hearts in terms of goodness and mercy for humanity,” he wrote.

He also highlighted Sheikha Hind's charitable work, describing her as “a gateway to giving, a river of goodness, and a mother to orphans”.

He said that only God knows the extent of her good deeds, adding that her happiest days were those in which she helped ease the worries of people in need.

Message to future generations

Looking ahead, Sheikh Mohammed urged Sheikha Hind to continue being a source of wisdom and guidance for their grandchildren. He asked her to tell them about the stories of their ancestors, the greatness of their homeland and people's responsibilities towards one another.

He also reminded them that a person's life should not be measured only in years, but by achievements, the number of hearts they touch and the ambitions they help fulfil.

“The homeland is waiting for them to protect the achievements, preserve the gains, and elevate it and with it to the highest levels,” he wrote.

Concluding his letter, Sheikh Mohammed prayed that Sheikha Hind would remain a source of love, security and guidance for their children, grandchildren and loved ones.

"May God protect you and keep you as a refuge for me, a heartbeat for my city, and a homeland for your children, grandchildren, and loved ones," he wrote.