Sheikh Mohammed issues law establishing Dubai Orchestra Foundation to promote arts, culture

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Law No. (20) of 2026 establishing the Dubai Orchestra Foundation to support the growth of orchestral music and strengthen Dubai’s cultural scene.

The Foundation aims to raise Dubai’s profile as a regional and international centre for music and the arts, preserve Emirati musical heritage and showcase local talent.

It will also work to develop the emirate’s music scene, create opportunities for emerging musicians and attract investment in the music and performing arts industries.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established the Dubai Orchestra Foundation to promote orchestral music and nurture local talent.

Its responsibilities include establishing a local orchestra, taking part in performances in the UAE and abroad, and supporting emerging musicians, including People of Determination.

The Foundation will also host international orchestras, promote music education and production, and build partnerships with cultural institutions around the world.

It will develop an annual calendar of musical events and work to expand opportunities for local musicians while strengthening ties with the international music community.

The Foundation will be overseen by a Board of Trustees, supported by an executive team responsible for its daily operations and programmes. The Board will approve key policies, plans and budgets and appoint the CEO and artistic director.

The Law also calls on government entities to support the Foundation in carrying out its work, with the relevant decisions needed to implement it to be issued by the Board’s Chairman.