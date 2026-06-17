Don't do it, 'Dubai-it': Sheikh Mohammed reveals how city turns ambition into action

When Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We say what we do, and we do what we say,” he encapsulated the action-first philosophy behind Dubai’s rise on the global stage, a motto that continues to shape a city with no finish line for growth.

Dubai’s approach is built on a simple principle - deliver ambitious outcomes quickly, without compromising precision or quality. It is a model in which execution is treated as the true measure of ambition, and ideas are expected to move rapidly from planning to delivery.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. The concept reflects a belief that ambition has little value without execution and that speed must go hand in hand with quality.

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He wrote: "Dubai's philosophy of work is built on achieving exceptional results in record time, with precision and excellence. Speed does not mean rushing, quality does not mean slowing down, and ambition has no value without execution.

Defining it as a verb, Sheikh Mohammed explained that “’Dubai-it’ is to achieve something extraordinary with excellence in record time. It's about turning big ideas into reality, just like Dubai's incredible transformation from desert to global city in a short span.”

Through this 'Dubai-it' (Dubai Al Af’al) initiative, he wants to pass on this work philosophy to future generations. Sheikh Mohammed aims to embed a philosophy centred on ambition, precise execution, speed and quality more deeply across the emirate’s institutions and workforce and to "build the next leaps forward."

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubaiâs philosophy of work is built on achieving exceptional results in record time, with precision and excellence. Speed does not mean rushing, quality does not mean slowing down, and ambition has no value without execution.



âDubai-itâ means swiftâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RSaIJW4WdW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 17, 2026

This philosophy is visible across Dubai's major projects. Over the years, the Dubai Metro has expanded in phases to connect key residential and business areas with world-class service. Expo 2020 Dubai was delivered despite global disruptions caused by the pandemic, while infrastructure programmes such as airport expansion and road network upgrades have consistently moved from announcement to execution in short cycles.

Landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah also reflect this approach, transforming ambition into completed projects that have shaped the city’s identity.

The 'Dubai-it' approach was also evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Dubai quickly implemented health measures, scaled up testing and vaccination programmes, and adjusted reopening plans in phases. Key sectors, including aviation, tourism and retail, were restored earlier than in many global cities, supporting a faster economic recovery.

Dubai has shown a similar mindset and approach to policymaking. Schemes like Golden Visa residency plans and remote work permits for the workforce were introduced to attract talented individuals who will work and grow alongside the city.

This ability to move swiftly from announcement to implementation has strengthened confidence in the emirate’s status as a hub for business, talent and innovation.

And it is this work philosophy that Sheikh Mohammed wants to instil in the future generation to drive growth and make things happen, rather than waiting for them to happen.