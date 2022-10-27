Sheikh Mohammed lauds UAE-Egypt ties as he arrives in Cairo for 50th anniversary celebrations

Major celebrations are being held under the slogan 'Egypt and the UAE… One Heart'

Photos: Wam

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:11 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the authentic leadership and praised the people of Egypt, as he arrived in Cairo on Thursday, for the celebrations of 50 years of ties between both countries.

“For 50 years they have been with us, since the beginning of our state,” the UAE Vice-President tweeted.

“Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure, the back and the brother that we cannot do without,” he further stated.

Soon after arriving in the country, the Sheikh Mohammed met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

"Today, I met my brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the two countries’ celebrations of 50 years of exceptional relations. I conveyed to him and the beloved people of Egypt the greetings of their brothers, the people of the Emirates, and their wishes for continued prosperity and stability for Egypt, its people and its leadership," he tweeted.

Major celebrations are being held in Cairo under the slogan, 'Egypt and the UAE… One Heart' to mark the anniversary.

The 3-day event (October 26-28) will be attended by ministers and officials from both countries. Around 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, innovators, media professionals and public figures.

