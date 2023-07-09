Sheikh Mohammed issues new decree appointing members of Board of Directors of Dubai International Chamber

They will leverage extensive experience to attract foreign direct investment, support expansion of member companies, promote Dubai as leading hub for business, trade

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 12:26 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree confirming the appointment of three new members to the Board of Directors at Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

Omar Channawi, Yasser Abdul Malak, and Khalil Yassine will leverage their extensive experience to attract foreign direct investment, support the international expansion of member companies, and promote Dubai as a leading global hub for business and trade.

Channawi currently serves as the P&G CEO of Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa and General Global Export Markets. Malak is the Chairman & CEO Middle East and North Africa of Nestlé Middle East FZE, and Yassine is the Head of Unilever Arabia.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented: “We are honoured to welcome three prominent business leaders to join the Board of Directors at Dubai International Chamber. I am confident that their capabilities and expertise will bring great added value to the chamber and support our strategic priorities as we prepare to write the next chapter in Dubai’s remarkable economic success story. We look forward to collaborating closely with them and all our board members to bring the wise leadership’s vision for the emirate’s vibrant future to life.”

Dubai International Chamber's three-year strategy (2022-2024) is aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading capital for global trade and preferred strategic hub for multinational companies. The chamber’s strategy is closely aligned with the five-year foreign trade plan approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which seeks to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to Dh2 trillion by 2026.

