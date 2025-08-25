Sheikh Mohammed issues law to establish Dubai's Centre for Judicial Expertise

UAE's Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has issued a law to establish a centre for judicial expertise Dubai, in another effort to to develop and enhance the judicial system.

According to the law approved by Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai's Centre for Judicial Expertise will be a public institution under Dubai Judicial Council. It aims to support judicial bodies in the emirate with qualified experts from inside and outside the UAE.

The Centre, which enjoys legal personality, will also develop and regulate expert witness services before judicial authorities and enhance their efficiency in line with international best practices.

Among the centre's missions will be improving the quality and speed of expert reports for more accurate rulings, developing specialised national talent, setting unified standards for appointing and supervising experts, and building local and international partnerships to share knowledge which results in boosting confidence in expert work before the courts.

The Centre will consist of a Board of Directors chaired by the Director of Dubai Courts and composed of representatives from judicial and non-judicial bodies with relevant expertise, along with an executive body led by a CEO responsible for implementing plans and programmes.

The new law also stipulates the formation of a steering committee to oversee the transfer of responsibilities and resources from Dubai Courts and the Rental Disputes Centre to the new Centre during a defined transitional period.

According to the approved mechanism, the Centre will handle requests for expert appointments submitted by judicial authorities and will assign specialised experts based on the required expertise—either from in-house experts or private-sector experts registered on the expert roster. The Centre may also call upon experts from government entities or engage global expertise houses when needed.