Sheikh Mohammed issues instructions for next edition of World Government Summit

WGS2023 will take place next year from February 13 to 15

DMO

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:57 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:58 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued instructions for the 2023 edition of the World Government Summit (WGS2023) to be held from February 13-15, 2023 following the success of this year's edition.

The next edition of WGS was announced on Wednesday by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation.

Looking ahead, Al Gergawi said that the next edition of the WGS will raise the bar once more. “Becoming a platform that shapes the future of governments by convening heads of state will advance the pursuit of a new era of agile and collaborative governance which works to improve the lives of all global citizens,” he said.

“The World Government Summit over the past decade provided models that ensure a hopeful future for governments and the people they serve. Each year we challenge ourselves to exceed the success of the previous edition. The UAE has shown that nothing is impossible, and we take this mindset forwards into the next edition of the Summit in the name of progress and prosperity for all," he added.

Al Gergawi stated that the success of WGS2022, reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the futuristic vision of Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

WGS2022 is the largest governmental event of its kind after the pandemic and it was a resounding success, said Al Gergawi. The two-day event convened more than 4,000 guests and participants who gathered from over 190 countries, including heads of state, government leaders in fields from healthcare, finance and climate change to energy and youth affairs and engaged in more than 110 impactful plenaries, dialogues and panel sessions aimed at tackling the greatest human challenges today.