Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service

Emirati society places a high value on charity and giving back to the community, says the Dubai Ruler

Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service at Zabeel Palace. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 8:45 PM

Emirati society places a high value on charity and giving back to the community, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said.

He was speaking at a ceremony to honour the winners of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service held at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the inspiring ideas and initiatives implemented by participating companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. He also hailed the contributions of all those who were honoured at the ceremony, describing them as inspiring role models for service to the community. “Apart from bringing positive benefits to society, such initiatives enhance social solidarity and inspire others to volunteer to serve the community,” the Dubai Ruler said.

In the individual category, Sheikh Mohammed honoured Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah and the family of the late Obaid Al Hallo (award received by his grandson) with the ‘Community Service Necklace’.

Other individuals honoured at the event included Mohammed Saeed Al Ghaith, and the late Al Sheikh Mohammed Noor Saif Al Muhairi (award received by his grandson), who were awarded the ‘Community Service Scarf’.

Sheikh Mohammed also awarded the ‘Community Service Badge’ to the late Mohammed Abdullah Al Qaz (award was received by his son), and Abdulsalam Mohamed Rafea. In the corporate category, he honoured Majid Al Futtaim Group, and Abdulwahid Al Rostamani Group with the ‘Community Service Medal’.

The Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, launched in 2013, honours individuals, private companies and institutions who demonstrate exceptional commitment to social responsibility and serve the community through initiatives and actions in the areas of social welfare, health, education and other fields in Dubai, without regard for profit or personal gain.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan, Chairman of the Dubai Award for Community Service, expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for honouring the awardees at the ceremony and his keenness to recognise the efforts of Emiratis serving the community.