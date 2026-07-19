Sheikh Mohammed announces historic UAE non-oil foreign trade record in first half of 2026

Sheikh Mohammed said the figures reflect more than trade growth, highlighting the UAE economy’s strength and successful development strategies and global confidence

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Jul 2026, 11:49 AM
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Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade achieved a historic milestone in the first half of 2026, nearing the Dh2 trillion mark in just six months after recording Dh1.937 trillion, marking a 13.1 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

He added that the UAE’s non-oil exports also reached a new record of Dh452.8 billion, marking a 23.4 per cent increase from the same time last year, reflecting continued growth in the country’s trade performance and economic expansion.

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The UAE Government Media Office also highlighted the country’s economic resilience, noting Dh304.3 billion in trade with countries covered by active Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA).


Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that the figures represent more than trade data, saying they reflect the strength of the UAE economy, the effectiveness of its development strategies and the world’s growing confidence in the country.

Anwar Gargash, Adviser to the UAE President, said that despite regional challenges and difficult circumstances, the UAE continues to pursue its development and economic progress with confidence and determination, guided by its future vision and the strength of the Emirati model.

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