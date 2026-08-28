Sheikh Mohammed marks Emirati Women’s Day, pays tribute to his mum's kindness, strength

On Emirati Women’s Day, the UAE celebrates the women who helped shape the nation’s past and continue to contribute to its future.

For Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the occasion was also a moment to pay tribute to the woman who helped shape his earliest years and whose memory remains deeply personal to him, his mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

In a tribute marking the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed celebrated Emirati women as partners in development, supporters of the nation’s journey and builders of generations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He reflected on the qualities he believes are embodied in them, saying there is something of the nation within every woman, 'its serenity, compassion, spirit and life.'

He then turned to the memory of his mother, recalling her kindness and compassion, her unwavering support for his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, over four decades, and her closeness to those in need.

He also remembered her care and support for women, offering a deeply personal reflection on the values he associates with the women who helped shape the UAE.

Lady Liese recalls Sheikha Latifa’s warmth, generosity

Behind those words is a woman remembered not only by her son, but also by people who knew her during a very different chapter of Dubai’s history.

The Al Maktoum Archives shared a historical interview with Lady Liese Clark, wife of Sir Terence Clark, who served as Assistant Political Agent in Dubai from 1965 to 1968.

In her recollections of the years she spent in the emirate, Lady Liese spoke warmly of Sheikha Latifa, remembering her as a powerful, lovely and generous woman.

Her recollections offer a personal glimpse of the qualities Sheikh Mohammed remembered in his mother decades later.

Lady Liese recalled Sheikha Latifa’s generosity towards people who had come to Dubai from abroad, particularly those who were in need.

She remembered her providing food, shelter and accommodation to those who needed help, a reflection of the hospitality and close sense of community that defined Dubai at the time.

But Lady Liese did not experience Sheikha Latifa’s generosity only through stories of others. She experienced it herself.

Among the memories she carried from her years in Dubai was a special gift from Sheikha Latifa, an elegant necklace that she was grateful to have been able to keep and treasure long after her time in the emirate.

She also remembered receiving a traditional burqa from Sheikha Latifa, a gesture that made her feel welcomed and gave her a personal connection to the culture and warmth she was discovering in Dubai.

Their connection became even more meaningful around one of the most important moments in Lady Lees’ life.

Lady Liese recalled Sheikha Latifa’s support around the birth of her daughter, Sonia. She gave birth at Al Maktoum Hospital, in an event remembered as the first birth to take place there.

Early glimpse of Dubai in early days

For Lady Liese, these memories were part of a much wider experience of discovering Dubai for the first time.

It was her first visit to an Arab country, and everything around her felt new, from the culture and traditions to the streets, the people and the rhythm of everyday life.

The archival footage accompanying her interview brings that Dubai vividly back to life. Classic cars travel along quieter roads, while traditional buildings line the streets. The old souqs are filled with people, fabrics and clothing, offering glimpses of the colours, textures and craftsmanship that were part of everyday life.

Fishing boats head out onto the water, reflecting the maritime traditions that had long been central to the emirate. The footage captures people moving through markets and neighbourhoods, surrounded by the customs and traditions of a society deeply connected to its heritage.

What was perhaps most striking was the sense of community. Neighbourhoods were close-knit, people knew one another, and hospitality was deeply personal, whether through sharing food, offering shelter or simply making someone feel at home, Lady Liese recalled.

For Lady Liese, Sheikha Latifa was the woman who welcomed her into an unfamiliar culture, supported her during one of the most important moments of her life and left her with gifts and memories she would carry long after leaving Dubai.

Decades later, Sheikh Mohammed’s tribute brings that past into the present, remembering his mother through the very qualities that continue to define his vision of Emirati women: compassion, strength, generosity and an enduring role in building generations and supporting the nation’s journey.