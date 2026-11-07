Sheikh Mohammed extends Diwali greetings to UAE residents, people celebrating worldwide

In a message, the Dubai Ruler wished celebrants peace, hope and goodness, expressing hope that the festival of lights would bring safety, happiness and prosperity

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 2:01 PM UPDATED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 2:12 PM
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his greetings to people celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.

In a message, he wished celebrants peace, hope and goodness, expressing hope that the festival of lights would bring safety, happiness and prosperity.

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“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” he said.

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UAE residents celebrating Diwali

Indian families across the UAE are marking the festival with prayers, gatherings and festive activities, as communities come together for a weekend of celebrations.

For many households, the festivities span Saturday and Sunday, while celebrations began on Friday with Dhanteras, an auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and new utensils.

As families prepare to celebrate at home, some Dubai apartment buildings have also issued fire safety reminders, urging residents not to light candles, burn incense or set off fireworks on balconies, in corridors or in common areas.

Building management companies have encouraged residents to take precautions against fire hazards while finding safer ways to observe the festival.

In one notice, the management of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road reminded residents that candles, incense and fireworks were strictly prohibited in corridors, balconies and common areas.

Diwali celebrations in Dubai Village

Across Dubai, Global Village is marking the occasion with five days of cultural performances, festive shopping and family activities from November 6 to 10.

A 600-drone display is scheduled for November 8 at 8pm, with formations inspired by the festival of lights above the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion.

The celebrations also include Global Village's first Baithak, a traditional South Asian musical gathering. Held at the Main Stage on November 6 from 8pm to 9pm, the event invited visitors to sing along and interact with performers.

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