Sheikh Mohammed extends warm Diwali greetings to expats, global Indian community

With over four million Indian expats living in the UAE, Diwali has become a prominent festival, celebrated across homes, community centres, and public spaces

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 4:43 PM

Updated: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 4:53 PM

As the bylanes and the balconies of Dubai shimmer with lights and Indian expats share sweets and smiles to celebrate the festival of lights, the Dubai Ruler has extended his heartfelt greetings to residents on the occasion of Diwali.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed warm wishes to the Indian community in the UAE and around the world. In his message, he said, "Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!"

The message showcases the UAE and its Leaders' longstanding practice of embracing multicultural celebrations. It reflects the country's deep respect for its diverse population. With more than four million Indian expats living in the UAE, Diwali has become a prominent festival, celebrated peacefully across homes, community centres, and public spaces.

Across Dubai, homes are decorated with vibrant floral decorations, while families come together to celebrate the occasion and continue the tradition they have back in India.

From government-approved fireworks displays to mall decorations and community events, the Indian community kicks off the festival season in full swing.

Dubai Police and other authorities have repeatedly urged residents to avoid using fireworks, as authorities have consistently warned that their sale and use without a licence is strictly prohibited.

Violating the law could lead to serious legal consequences, including heavy fines and imprisonment, stressing that celebrations must prioritise safety and responsibility.

Businesses are also expecting heavy footfall. Gold jewellers in the UAE are experiencing strong Diwali sales, with customers continuing to buy jewellery despite high prices.

Many jewellers in the UAE curate ornament designs specifically targeting the festival as sales pick up during this week. They also combine gold offers and discounts with exclusive collections to make the most of the season.