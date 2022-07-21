Sheikh Mohammed directs entities at Dubai Airport to enhance quality of services at 'world's busiest airport'

DXB maintains the first place in the world in international passenger traffic

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:45 PM

The UAE Vice-President toured the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Thursday. He directed officials to “continue working as a team” to provide an “exceptional experience” for international travellers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the entities concerned to further enhance the capabilities of the emirate’s airports in all areas including services, security and logistics.

He told the airport teams to continue their efforts to further enhance global competitiveness by constantly exploring new ways to improve service benchmarks and passenger experience.

“We had started preparing early for the return of international passenger traffic after the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, DXB maintains the first place in the world in international passenger traffic. We will continue to monitor the level and quality of services offered,” he tweeted.

The “remarkable growth” achieved by Dubai’s travel and tourism sector is an example of the emirate’s “relentless efforts to ensure outstanding quality levels in diverse sectors”.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about DXB’s processes and operational procedures. He was also briefed about the deployment of smart technologies to streamline passenger movement.

DXB recorded a traffic of more than 13.6 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, its busiest since 2020. With global air connectivity rising, annual traffic in Dubai International Airport is projected to reach 58.3 million in 2022, exceeding initial forecasts by a significant margin. DXB recently completed the rehabilitation of its northern runway.

It maintained its position as the world’s busiest international airport in 2021 with 29.1 million passengers. Some 2.4 million passengers have passed through DXB airport between June 24 and July 4, with average daily traffic reaching 214,000.

In recent years, the airport has implemented innovative technologies to fast-track immigration services with advanced artificial intelligence and biometric systems.

DXB had on Wednesday announced its ‘always-on’ integrated contact centre. Travellers can connect with DXB customer service professionals anytime, anywhere, at their convenience on their channel of choice.

