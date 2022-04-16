Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winners of Dubai International Holy Quran Award

The card allows access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate
UAE2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received scholars, guests of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as guests, judges and supreme committee members of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, welcomed his guests and exchanged greetings with them on the blessed occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
He also discussed with them about the noble values that the holy month inspires in people. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that, under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE continues to practise moderation and tolerance, and promote compassion and peace among the world's nations.
He then congratulated Sheikh Ibrahim bin Al Akhdar bin Ali Al Qayyim, winner of the Islamic Personality Award, and the top 10 winners in the 25th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and wished them success in their future endeavours.
The card allows access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate
UAE2 days ago
He applied the profession of family medicine diligently through his deep bond with patients
UAE2 days ago
The Jordanian monarch recently underwent a surgery
UAE2 days ago
About 200 hotels and food establishments in the UAE will support the initiative to benefit the needy
UAE2 days ago
Nearly nine out of ten people say that the best place to read is at home
UAE2 days ago
Luxury vehicles also won by Chinese and Indian nationals
UAE2 days ago
Many residents said they intend to start saving at a later stage in their lives
UAE2 days ago
The data represents the core result of the scientific mission undertaken by the Hope Probe to explore the atmosphere on Mars
UAE2 days ago