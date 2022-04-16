Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winners of Dubai International Holy Quran Award

Sheikh Ibrahim bin Al Akhdar bin Ali Al Qayyim won the Islamic Personality Award

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 12:33 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 1:08 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received scholars, guests of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as guests, judges and supreme committee members of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, welcomed his guests and exchanged greetings with them on the blessed occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He also discussed with them about the noble values that the holy month inspires in people. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that, under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE continues to practise moderation and tolerance, and promote compassion and peace among the world's nations.

He then congratulated Sheikh Ibrahim bin Al Akhdar bin Ali Al Qayyim, winner of the Islamic Personality Award, and the top 10 winners in the 25th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and wished them success in their future endeavours.