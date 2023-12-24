Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award

Professor Waciny Laredj. — Wam

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 11:42 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that literature chronicles the rich tapestry of a people's culture, while fostering vibrant dialogues between civilisations. Societies that cherish literature's embers ignite the furnace of progress and kindle the flame of intellectual discovery, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed's remarks came as he congratulated Professor Waciny Laredj for winning the Great Arab Minds Award in Literature and Arts.

A pillar of Arabic literature, Laredj has been recognised for his exceptional contributions with the prestigious Great Arab Minds Award in Literature and Arts. A distinguished honour that underscores the profound impact Laredj's captivating works have had on Arab societies, cultures, and the environment.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Laredj for this richly deserved recognition," said Sheikh Mohammed in a message posted on his official X account. He further lauded Laredj's prolific career, highlighting his "over 30 novels that delve into the very essence of Arab identity, sparking dialogue and reflection amongst readers across the globe".

Laredj's masterful storytelling transcends borders, with his works were translated into more than 20 languages. Renowned universities worldwide have embraced his insights, incorporating his novels into their curriculum. This testament to the universality of his themes speaks volumes about Laredj's ability to bridge cultural divides and connect with readers on a deeply human level.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the Committee leading the Great Arab Minds Award, lauded Professor Laredj's for winning the award in Literature and Arts.

In a video call with the professor in which he informed him of his victory, Al Gergawi said: "I convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and your recognition with the Great Arab Minds Award in Literature and Arts. The goal of the initiative is to have role models for Arab youth, especially in the field of literature, arts, and culture. Today, you are a role model for millions.You're a true inspiration to countless young minds. The Great Arab Minds Award Committee recognises your invaluable contributions to culture and literature, and we are deeply grateful for your impact on culture and literature in the Arab world."

The Great Arab Minds Award celebrates and empowers the Arab world's most eminent figures who have made transformative contributions in various fields.

By honouring Laredj, the award not only recognises his literary prowess, but also reaffirms the enduring power of storytelling to illuminate the human experience and inspire positive change.

The initiative aims to facilitate the recognition of Arab thought leaders, scholars, scientists, geniuses, and transforming their ideas to real-life breakthroughs and solutions.

Born in 1954, Waciny Laredj is an Algerian writer and academic. He is a professor at the Sorbonne University in Paris and the Central University of Algeria, having settled in Paris in 1994. He has written many novels dealing with Algeria's history. His books are published in Arabic and French. He has won a number of prizes for his work, including the Sheikh Zayed Prize for Literature in 2007. He has been longlisted for IPAF three times: in 2011 for The Andalusian House, in 2013 for Lolita's Fingers, and in 2014 with Ashes of the East: the Wolf who Grew Up in the Wilderness.