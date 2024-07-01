Sheikh Mohammed congratulates top UAE high school students

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the high school students in the Emirates who graduated top of their class for the academic year 2023-2024.

Sheikh Mohammed took to X to extend his well wishes to the eight top students as well as their parents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three students from government schools graduated top of their class. Mariam Obaid Rashid Hamad Ali Alzaabi topped her Elite Stream class at Um Almumeneen School in Fujairah. Meanwhile, Abdalla Mohamed Mekhimar Aref Mekhimar excelled in his Advanced Stream class from Ras Al Khaimah School. Alya Hassan Hassan Darwish, a General Stream student in Al Hamham Secondary School in Ras Al Khaimah bested the other students in her class.

Waleed Khaled Alasadi and Ward Omar Mahmoud are the two private school students from Abu Dhabi who excelled in their respective classes. Waleed topped his Advanced Stream class from International Private School in Abu Dhabi while Ward was first in his General Stream class from Tolerance Schools in Abu Dhabi.

Mayed Rashed Khaleifah Obaid Alhmoudi was the topped her Advanced Science Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Fujairah. Meanwhile, Nada Sulaiman Mohamed Ahmed Almaazmi bested other students in her Advanced Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Ajman. Alyazia Hamdan Rashed Abdulla Alshamsi excelled in her General Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year.