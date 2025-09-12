Sheikh Mohammed condoles death of pioneer UAE businessman Hussain Khansaheb

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has offered his condolences over the passing of Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb, who was considered one of the nation's most successful entrepreneurs.

Founded in 1935, the Khansaheb group has significantly contributed to the UAE's development, building many famous landmarks in the country. Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb served as the chairman of the group from 1954 to 2016.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late businessman, Hussain Khansaheb, one of the most prominent pioneers of enterprise in the UAE, whose company was founded in 1935. He was a leader in infrastructure projects, but what truly immortalises his memory is his pioneering role in community, humanitarian and charitable initiatives," the Dubai Ruler posted on X.

"He contributed to building housing for underprivileged families, homes for orphans, health centres and more. This is what endures — what elevates a person’s worth and preserves their name in the nation’s memory. May God have mercy on him, grant him eternal rest in His vast gardens, and bless his family with patience and solace," he added.

Khansaheb was a pioneer in the field of construction, who contributed significantly to the UAE's infrastructure during the country's early days of development. He was honoured by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2021 for his humanitarian work, which saw him lead and contribute to many charitable initiatives both locally and internationally.