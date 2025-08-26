Sheikh Mohammed issues law changing name of charity

The Dubai Ruler has issued a decree amending the name of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment” (MBRCH) to the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment”.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, guided by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and overseen by its Supreme Chairman, works in coordination with relevant government authorities and international organisations when needed.

The establishment carries out charitable and humanitarian programmes and initiatives. These include establishing, managing, or supporting projects and centres in the UAE and abroad covering various spheres including development efforts, culture, social welfare, education, health, religion, and other related fields.

It also supports health programmes, including disease prevention and access to medicines, and provides financial assistance and support to patients in need. It extends support to students, educators, and educational institutions both in the UAE and abroad. The establishment assists families with limited income or facing urgent financial needs as well.

The foundation also organises and participates in relief efforts, delivering essential aid to those affected by disasters or crises at home and abroad.

As per the decree, the establishment is subject to the legislation and policies enforced by the The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, as well as their rules and policies, provided these do not conflict with the provisions of this decree. This includes, in particular, law no. (12) of 2017 regulating non-profit organisations in Dubai, decree no. (9) of 2015 on fundraising in Dubai, decree no. (9) of 2022 subjecting public interest entities created by legislations issued by the Ruler of Dubai, to the regulatory supervision and control of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Executive Council Resolution no. (26) of 2013 pertaining to charitable associations, Quran memorisation centres, and Islamic institutions in Dubai.

This decree replaces decree no. (13) of 1997 establishing the MBRCH, along with its amendments.

This Decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.