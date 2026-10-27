Sheikh Mohammed calls upon public to raise the flag on November 3

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon the public to celebrate Flag Day on November 3, 2026.

Flag Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the accession of the country's second president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It was declared by Sheikh Mohammed on December 11, 2012, as an annual occasion, and was first celebrated in 2013.

The event, observed annually on November 3, serves as a symbol of loyalty, belonging, and gratitude for the union’s values.

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In a message on Tuesday, the Dubai Ruler called upon citizens, residents, institutions, ministries, schools, universities and homes to raise the UAE flag "high, proud, noble, and fluttering in the sky of our country."

For the last two years, Flag Day also marks the start of National Month, a period of celebration that lasts until Eid Al Etihad, or UAE's national day, on December 2.

Important landmarks, beaches and public areas across the country usually light up with the spirit of Flag Day, with thousands of flags going up to create spectacular displays.