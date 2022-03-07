Sheikh Mohammed calls for Arab unity amid global conflicts

Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman stressed the UAE’s firm position to de-escalate and work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis
UAE2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for Arab unity amid global conflicts.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed on Monday wrote: "The world is going through great changes and new balances and difficult alliances. In the end, only the strong, rich and advanced nations will prevail."
He added: "Isn’t it time for the Arabs to converge, cooperate and agree so that they have weight and an opinion and a place in the new history that is being made now?"
ALSO READ:
Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman stressed the UAE’s firm position to de-escalate and work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis
UAE2 days ago
It will send a buzz or a beep sound that is audible to the person wearing the belt in order to act and step away
UAE2 days ago
It was launched by the United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
UAE2 days ago
Services available include special features for surgeries, reduced cost of hospital stay and medicines
UAE2 days ago
Sheikha Salama showcases Emirati culture through her books
UAE2 days ago
Since August, the US has resettled 85,000 displaced Afghans, with 6,400 being relocated to the US from Abu Dhabi
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE2 days ago
Mohammed Sameer Alan flew to Dubai with great hopes of achieving a better life.
UAE3 days ago