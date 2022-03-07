UAE

Sheikh Mohammed calls for Arab unity amid global conflicts

"Isn't it time for the Arabs to converge, cooperate and agree?"

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 8:07 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for Arab unity amid global conflicts.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed on Monday wrote: "The world is going through great changes and new balances and difficult alliances. In the end, only the strong, rich and advanced nations will prevail."

He added: "Isn’t it time for the Arabs to converge, cooperate and agree so that they have weight and an opinion and a place in the new history that is being made now?"

