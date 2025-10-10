UAE: Sheikh Mohammed's book 'Lessons from Life' releases in English

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's new book 'Lessons from Life' has now been released in English.

The Arabic version of the Dubai Ruler's book outsold his popular memoir, 'My Story', in its first 10 days at retail.

Lessons from Life is a 35-chapter work that documents key milestones in Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership and his philosophy of people, governance and life itself, intended to inform and inspire both current and future generations.

He emphasised that "the best legacy we can leave behind is not wealth, nor construction and buildings, but rather true wisdom, beneficial knowledge, and kind words that transcend time and nation boundaries, benefiting everyone, near and far."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The English edition of 'Lessons from Life' will be available from October 10 onwards, at Borders, Virgin, Magrudy’s, Kinokuniya and other bookshops as well as branches of Carrefour, Lulu, Union Co-op and other supermarkets and retailers. Online outlets including askexplorer.com, amazon.ae and noon.com are also featuring the book.

"'Lessons from Life' is more than just a reflection, it's a gift from His Highness, after 60 years of passion and dedication, shared with every reader,” said Usha Pagarani, owner of UAE retailer Borders.

“The book allows us to see the principles and values that shaped his vision for Dubai and our beloved UAE, and how these values have been transformed into the great achievements witnessed by the world and each of us today. I extend my warmest congratulations to His Highness on this great achievement."

'Lessons from Life' brings together the essence of Sheikh Mohammed’s principles in governance, public service, and politics. The book offers insights into how to face life's challenges and create a human legacy based on sound political and personal experiences and offers deep insights into leadership, human development, and shaping the future, with lessons inspired by the Ruler's daily experiences.

The leader commented, "I wanted this book to be simple in its words, frank in its expressions, and true in its meanings, so that it would reach from heart to heart."