7 to 77: Sheikh Mohammed's extraordinary life in photos

For decades, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has quietly reshaped the ambitions of the region. But the rise to being one of the most influential figures in the world came from very simple beginnings.

Born in Dubai on July 15, 1949, Sheikh Mohammed grew up in the Al Maktoum family home in Al Shindagha — a modest adobe house with no electricity or running water. It was there, sitting beside his grandfather, the late Sheikh Saeed, that he first learnt the lessons of leadership that would one day transform a small trading port into a global metropolis.

From there, he went on to become the world's youngest defence minister, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and ultimately, the visionary leader who reshaped what a city and a nation could become. Under his leadership, Dubai has defied the impossible. From building the record-breaking Burj Khalifa to path-breaking space ambitions with the Hope Probe reaching Mars, the country has modeled the unwavering philosophy — think big, dream bigger, and never accept limits.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On his 77th birthday, here are some rare photos which show Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership in action.

Young learner

At a very young age, Sheikh Mohammed was taken by his father and grandfather into the desert so he could learn valuable lessons.

In this photo from 1956, a seven-year-old Sheikh Mohammed can be seen stroking a falcon. He spent days learning how to hunt with falcons in the Al Manaseer desert. In his illustrated, five-story book collection he has described his days in the desert.

Inspecting cadets

Throughout his young years, Sheikh Mohammed was a regular presence beside his father the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and his brothers in their official duties

In this photo taken in October, 1978, he can be seen along with Sheikh Rashid inspecting the the guard of honor during the passing-out parade in Dubai. Over 300 police officers graduated at this ceremony which was held at the Dubai Police training academy in Jumeirah.

Discovery of oil

The discovery oil was one of the biggest turning point in the history of the country.

In this photo, taken in December 1984, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen with his brothers, the late Shaikh Maktoum, late Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Ahmed at the opening of the Margham oil field. In 2008, the oil field became a strategic gas storage facility.

Camel racing enthusiast

Sheikh Mohammed is a passionate camel racing enthusiast, with many camels from his stable competing in and winning several competition.

In this photo taken in 1985, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen keenly enjoying a camel race. Even today, he is frequently seen attending major events at the Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack in Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival

In an effort to revolutionise the shopping culture in the UAE, the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) was launched in 1996. The brainchild of Sheikh Mohammed, the festival became one of the most keenly awaited periods in the city.

Multiple world records were set during the DSF period in Dubai. From luxury cars to gold bars, residents won life-changing prizes through raffle tickets. In this photo taken in 1998, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen attending the DSF Childrens Carnival at Creekside park in Dubai.

Dubai Airport

It was the vision of its rulers to put Dubai on the map that led to the rapid development of the city's tourism industry. From starting Emirates Airlines to developing Dubai International Airport (DXB), the emirate took several steps to ensure that travelers were welcomed warmly.

From being a small airport with just one terminal, DXB is now one of the busiest airports in the world in terms of international passenger traffic. In this photo taken in 2007, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen visiting the airport to oversee operations.

Today, work is underway to expand the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Once fully operational, the facility is set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase.

The people's leader

Young or old, Sheikh Mohammed is a beloved leader to all. From stopping to treat tourists to a cup of qahwa (Arabic coffee) to rewarding residents for their compassionate actions like saving a cat, he is a leader who likes to move amongst his people.

In 2013, Sheikh Mohammed, along with other sheikhs, attended celebrations at a royal wedding ceremony at Al Mushrif area.

He is particularly popular among children. In this photo taken in 2016, he can be seen tying the shoelaces of a young Emirati boy.

In 2018, when Sheikh Mohammed was placing phone calls to UAE residents on the occasion of the UAE National Day, a young Emirati girl was heartbroken that she did not receive a call. The leader more than made up for the ‘miss’ by visiting the little girl at her house in Al Ain.

The futuristic Dubai

Dubai has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

From coming up with a dedicated Museum of the Future, to being a gathering place for futurists, Dubai is always ahead of the curve. In this photo, he can be seen meeting a humanoid robot ahead of the inaugural Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in 2016.

Nature lover

Despite Dubai’s futuristic approach, Sheikh Mohammed ensured that the city and the country stayed true to its natural habitat.

In 2013, Sheikh Mohammed planting the first red mangrove tree on the Sir Bani Yas island.

In 2020, he accompanied UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a tour of Al Marmoom Lakes.