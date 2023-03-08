Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

Meeting reviews developments plan aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens and residents

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 8:04 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The meeting which took place at Za’abeel Palace, reviewed the progress of the nation’s comprehensive strategic development plan aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens and residents and further reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in various sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group