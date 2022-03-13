Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of UAE Government Leaders Programme

The initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of leaders across diverse sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured 250 graduates of the UAE Government Leaders Programme at a special ceremony held today. The graduates included UAE citizens employed within more than 120 federal, local, and private sector institutions.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; as well as a number of officials from the UAE Government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the graduates and urged them to utilise the skills and expertise they have acquired through the UAE Government Leaders Programme to develop projects and enhance the performance of the entities they are employed in.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the importance of ensuring the constant development of leadership capabilities across various levels of the government.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme was established in 2008 under the directives of his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the capabilities of leaders across diverse sectors so that they can spearhead change and build a better future for the country.

The Programme allows participants to gain an understanding on government trends, proactive and flexible leadership, and efficient smart decision-making. The training programme is focused on three main themes, namely: leadership spirit, future outlook, and achievement and impact.