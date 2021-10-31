Sheikh Mohammed assigns Sheikh Maktoum to oversee financial markets

Captain Fazle Ghani was delegated by Pakistan International Airlines to help the emirate set up its own carrier
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has assigned Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to oversee the development of local securities exchanges and the creation of strategic plans to develop Dubai’s financial markets.
The move reflects the leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of taking advantage of opportunities in local and global financial markets, and providing a business-friendly environment, which in combination with Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and high-growth market, will further enhance the city’s attractiveness as a global financial centre.
The Dubai Ruler also said that the current global situation is bringing several new growth opportunities in various sectors that Dubai is well placed to take advantage of.
