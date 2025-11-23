Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved Dubai's largest budget cycle in history, for the years 2026 to 2028.

The budget lists total expenditures of Dh302.7 billion, and total revenues of Dh329.2 billion, with an operating surplus of 5 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the UAE's Vice-President and Prime Minister, approved the Dubai budget for 2026 at a total expenditure of Dh99.5 billion, along with total revenues of Dh107.7 billion, with a general reserve of Dh5 billion.

The expenditure allocation for the budget are as follows:

Social development sector: 28 per cent

Security, justice, and safety sector: 18 per cent

Infrastructure and construction projects sector: 48 per cent

Government development sector: 6 per cent

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the budget reflects the Dubai Ruler's "vision to advance the emirate’s strategic objectives, most notably doubling Dubai’s GDP and positioning it among the world’s top three urban economies within the next decade." The budget also helps balance ambitious growth and economic stability, he added.