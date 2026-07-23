Sheikh Mohammed approves programme for developing statistics system in UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved on Thursday the national programme for developing the statistics system in the UAE which includes a comprehensive review of the country's GDP.

The development of the statistics system in the country will align with the UN System of National Accounts and reflect the quality of GDP measurement, the true size of the UAE economy, its diversity, and its accelerating momentum, the UAE Government said. "The programme responds to the UAE's national economy structural transformations demonstrated in recent years," it added.

It will reflect the accelerated growth of non-oil economic activities in the country and the expansion in services, digital economy, technology, artificial intelligence, and investment sectors.

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It will also guarantee the accuracy, quality, and reliability of official economic statistics, in line with the best international statistical standards. The aim behind the step, the UAE Government clarified, is to bolster economic decision-making, advances investor confidence, and consolidates the UAE's standing as a global economic powerhouse.

The UAE economy expanded by 6.2% in 2025, with GDP rising to Dh1.9 trillion, while non-oil GDP grew 6.8% to reach Dh1.5 trillion. According to the UAE's Central Bank report published in March, the GDP is projected to grow by 5.6 per cent in 2026, driven largely by the non-oil sector despite recent regional tensions.