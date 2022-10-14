Sheikh Mohammed appoints new director of Judicial Inspection Department

Decree is effective from date of issuance and will be published in Official Gazette

By Wam Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 11:33 PM

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (39) of 2022 appointing Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi as the Director of the Judicial Inspection Department.

The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.