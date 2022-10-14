Sheikh Mohammed appoints new director of Judicial Inspection Department

IT appliances are still the main target of malware, including ransomware, and major initial access points for malicious actors
In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (39) of 2022 appointing Judge Mohammed Mubarak Obaid Al Sabousi as the Director of the Judicial Inspection Department.
The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Each residence to have a cinema, terrace with a personal pool and garden
This year's Gitex Global saw over 138,000 visitors and about 5,000 exhibitors — making it the largest in the history of the exhibition
They will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days
Initiative highlights the desire of both countries to preserve the environment as the Emirates gears up to host COP28 in 2023
The modern technology on display, is sure to wow visitors at the very first glance
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also have the opportunity to win the Dh25 million grand prize on November 3
A smart meter will be mounted into the dashboard of the vehicle, which will eliminate all visible wires in the front seat