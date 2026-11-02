Sheikh Mohammed launches annual govt challenge, calls for bold ideas, solutions

The first challenge will focus on assistive AI, with nine government projects and teams to be recognised, Sheikh Mohammed said as UAE Innovation Month began

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 11:26 AM UPDATED: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 12:32 PM
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the UAE's Annual Government Challenge on November 2.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said the new initiative aims to encourage government employees and teams to develop innovative solutions to enhance public services, improve operations and advance government projects.

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The announcement was made to mark the launch of UAE Innovation Month, with Sheikh Mohammed saying the initiative would encourage government talent to come up with bold ideas and practical solutions that deliver a tangible impact across the public sector.

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The first challenge will focus on assistive artificial intelligence, with the nine leading government projects and teams set to be honoured, he said in a social media post.

The Dubai Ruler called on government employees to think beyond conventional approaches and propose ideas that could make a difference and take government work to new levels.

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