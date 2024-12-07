Sheikh Mohammed announces massive 'Dubai Walk' project to make city pedestrian-friendly

New walk ways, spanning 3,300km will be developed, including 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels and 112km of waterfront pathways
After Dubai's plans to become a bicycle-friendly city, the emirate announced on Saturday, an extensive plan to make an integrated walking network.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to inform residents the development of walkways spanning 3,300km in a project named 'Dubai Walk'.
Aside from the pathways, it also includes the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels, 112km of waterfront pathways, 124km of green walking trails, and 150km of rural and mountainous pedestrian paths.
This massive project, set to begin in two areas – Museum of the Future and Al Ras – is an effort to make the city pedestrian-friendly. Corridors and areas between buildings will feature innovative cooling solutions.
The project will roll out in three phases, focusing initially on key areas such as Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Mizhar 1, and later expanding to 160 neighbourhoods. It will include pathways for neighbourhoods, urban areas, and tourist spots.
Watch the video announcing the project, below:
The Ruler added, "In the coming years, residents of Dubai will be able to move around by walking, cycling on dedicated tracks, using the city’s extensive road and bridge network, riding the metro with its new lines, taking water taxis, or even flying taxis on designated aerial routes."
Redefining the concept of mobility, Sheikh Mohammed said that this is an effort to building a model for a city "where people live the best, happiest, most comfortable, healthy, and balanced lives."
