Sheikh Mohammed announces first-of-its-kind law for virtual assets

A special 'independent authority' has been set up as well

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 4:13 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 4:15 PM

Dubai has adopted a first-of-its-kind law to regulate virtual assets.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the new law.

He said a special “independent authority” has been set up to oversee the development of the “best business environment in the world for virtual assets in terms of regulation and licensing”.

More details to follow:

