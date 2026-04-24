Sheikh Mohammed announces world's largest charitable dates factory to 'fight hunger'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday (April 24) announced the launch of the world’s largest charity-based dates factory to 'fight hunger', developed in collaboration with key partners.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to produce 150 million date-fortified food units annually, dedicated to children suffering from malnutrition and to combating hunger in underprivileged communities.

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"God has blessed us in the UAE and the region with this blessed palm tree. We have lived on it, and many communities have relied on it. Today, we seek to transform it into a high-value food product that contributes to fighting hunger around the world. Success comes from God, first and last," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X.

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Ø­Ø¨Ø§ÙØ§ Ø§ÙÙÙ ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª ÙØ§ÙÙ ÙØ·ÙØ© Ø¨ÙØ°Ù Ø§ÙÙØ®ÙØ©â¦ pic.twitter.com/slEH4CXUKq — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 24, 2026

This is part of a broader humanitarian push by Sheikh Mohammed. Earlier this year, he launched the 'Edge of Life' Ramadan campaign, which aims to save 5 million children under the age of five from hunger and malnutrition.

The global humanitarian campaign focuses on children at risk of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, especially in areas of natural disasters and conflicts. Statistics reveal that 5 children under the age of 5 die of hunger and malnutrition around the world every minute.

The campaign encourages participation from all segments of the UAE community, including individuals and institutions, serving as a meaningful expression of human solidarity and a shared responsibility to protect children’s fundamental right to life.