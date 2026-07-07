Sheikh Mohammed announces $3.3 million in prizes for International Holy Quran Award

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday announced the launch of the 29th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award — the biggest global award to honour people who memorise the Quran.

The last edition of the global prize saw participations from 5,618 males and females from 105 countries. This year, the prize money for the awards is set to be a whopping $3.3 million. Registration is now open via Quran.gov.ae.

"The words of God are light and guidance and mercy.. We have been honouring its memorisers for 29 years and, God willing, we will continue on this path and journey," Sheikh Mohammed who is also UAE Vice President and Prime Minister added in a post on X, announcing that winners of this year's prizes will be honoured in Ramadan 2027.

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We are searching for the most beautiful Quranic voices in the world.. to honour them.. and pray behind them Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Three categories

The awards honour Quran memorisers in three categories:

First category: Dubai International Quran Award Male Category Age 16 and Above (Open age group)

Second category: Dubai International Quran Award Male and Female Category Age 16 and Below

Third category: Global Quranic Personality

Requirments to participate for first category

He must have fully memorised the Holy Quran with mastery, adhering to the rules of recitation and Tajweed.

He must born on or after May 31, 2010

He must not have reached the final stages or been honoured in a previous edition of the competition.

He must wear the national attire of his country.

He must demonstrate good conduct and observe the regulations and public etiquette of the United Arab Emirates.

First place winner: $1 million

Second place: $100,000

Third place: $50,000

Requirments to participate for second category

The participant must have fully memorised the Holy Quran with mastery, adhering to the rules of recitation and Tajweed.

They must not exceed 16 years of age and must be born on or after June 1, 2010

They must not have reached the final stages or been honored in a previous edition of the competition.

They must adhere to the specified timing for performing the test.

They must demonstrate good conduct and observe the regulations and public etiquette of the United Arab Emirates.

First place winner: $1 million

Second place: $100,000

Third place: $50,000

Requirments to participate for third category

The nominee must have played a distinguished role in serving Islam and Muslims.

The nominee must have an effective impact and positive contribution to society.

The nominee must have produced tangible scholarly works characterised by originality and excellence.

The nominee must be a role model worthy of emulation and possess a reputable standing in the Islamic world.

The winner of this category is awarded a financial prize of $1 million dollars.