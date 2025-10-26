  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Mohammed attends launch of new initiative to preserve Dubai’s history, legacy

The Al Maktoum Archives will collaborate with local, regional, and international organisations to exchange expertise and historical information

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 7:51 PM

Updated: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 10:10 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday (October 26) attended the launch of the Al Maktoum Archives — a major heritage initiative aimed at preserving the legacy of Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring its accessibility for future generations.

“Our goal is to preserve history, consolidate memory, and narrate the complete story of our journey for future generations, the region, and the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X.

He added that the Al Maktoum Archives is not about establishing a new institution, but about telling Dubai’s story and safeguarding its identity.

“Our aim is to preserve Dubai’s legacy, archive it, and share it,” he said, adding that history “is not merely the past but a mirror in which we look to build a greater tomorrow.”

"The Al Maktoum Archives will be a new pillar for strengthening our national history, and a reference for those seeking the secrets of our successes and the essence of the leadership and humanitarian experiences of men who dedicated their lives to serving the nation," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Preserving our national heritage is our duty and the right of those who come after us. The story of a ruler is inseparable from the story of his people. The leaders and people of the UAE will remain one in spirit," he added.

The Al Maktoum Archives

The Dubai Ruler on December 20, 2024 established the Al Maktoum Archives under Law No. (28) of 2024, creating a public institution dedicated to documenting and preserving the tangible and intangible heritage of Dubai’s Rulers and the Al Maktoum family.

The Al Maktoum Archives Corporation, affiliated with The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, oversees the initiative and ensures that the emirate’s historical legacy remains accessible for generations to come.

In addition, the Al Maktoum Archives will collaborate with local, regional, and international organisations to exchange expertise and historical information, while raising cultural awareness about documents, books, and biographies related to Dubai’s rulers.

The archives will also publish books, bulletins, and reference works, and develop cultural and media content highlighting the leadership and humanitarian contributions of Dubai’s Rulers.

It will also provide researchers and the public with access to historical records and coordinate with relevant UAE entities to establish partnerships that advance the archives’ objectives locally, regionally, and globally.